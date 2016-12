Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Raelynn Potts, owner of Auntie Rae's Dessert Island, shared her recipe for Unicorn Hot Chocolate!

Unicorn Hot Chocolate

8 oz of hot milk (make sure it is steaming)

1 oz of white chocolate

Stir white chocolate into steaming milk and stir until chocolate is melted

Add one drop of liquid food coloring - pink, yellow, blue whatever your preference

Top with whipping cream, sprinkles, marshmallows or what you prefer!