Recipe: Butterbeer

Raelynn Potts, owner of Auntie Rae's Dessert Island, shared her recipe for Butterbeer!

Butterbeer

-1 Cup packed Brown Sugar

-2 TBS hot water

-6 TBS Butter

-1/2 tsp Salt

-1/2 tsp Lemon Juice

-1/4 Cup Heavy Cream

-1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract

- Cream Soda

In a saucepan combine brown sugar and water. Bring to a boil over high heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add butter, salt, lemon juice, and heavy cream. Mix until smooth. Set aside and let it cool to room temperature. Once mixture is cooled, add vanilla extract.

To make the drink, add mixture to a tall glass or mug until 1 or 2 inches high. Add an equal amount of cream soda to the glass and stir until combined. Then top off the glass with additional cream soda and watch it foam up!