Ogden police respond to shooting, public asked to avoid 27th Street and Adams Avenue

OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden are responding to a shooting Friday, and authorities say the scene is not secured and the public should avoid 27th and 26th streets on Adams Avenue.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 5 p.m., and as of about 5:50 p.m. police were still asking the public to avoid the area.

Scene is NOT secured. Please take alternate route. Avoid 26 & 27th Street on Adams Avenue — OGDEN_POLICE (@OGDEN_POLICE) December 31, 2016

Personnel from Ogden’s Major Crimes Unit are responding along with gang detectives, police stated.

While dispatch officials confirm officers are responding to a shooting, further details were not immediately available. Several Fox 13 News viewers in the area called to report seeing a large police presence in the area.

