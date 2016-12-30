Link: UTA extended hours for holiday weekend
-
Link: UTA Holiday Service
-
Link: Labor Day TRAX and FrontRunner service
-
Link: Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder’s holiday message
-
Link: Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours for major U.S. retailers
-
Expanded ski bus services from UTA offer riders more options
-
-
Link: Sugar House Santa Shack information
-
Crowded weekend expected at Zion National Park
-
UTA proposes extending FAREPAY discounts through 2017
-
Vote for the top local news stories of 2016!
-
Fox 13 expands weekend morning newscast
-
-
SLC Airport expecting big crowds for UEA, travelers reminded not to pack Galaxy Note 7s
-
Link: Overstock.com
-
Link: Ruby Snap Cookies