The Christmas Jar tradition is based on the 2005 New York Times bestselling novel by Jason Wright. A Christmas Jar is a pickle jar, peanut butter jar, Mason jar or anything else you have to collect spare change each day. All coins are dedicated to the jar all year long, and during the week before Christmas you carefully select someone to give it to anonymously. Was a neighbor laid off? Is a coworker struggling with health problems? Has a friend lost a loved one? Simply put your jar on their porch, in their car, on their desk — wherever — and you could change their life … for good! $50, $100, even $200, you’ll be surprised how much change you can generate and how much you can impact someone’s life. Go here to read stories submitted by readers.
December Book Club Interview: Jason Wright author of Christmas Jars
