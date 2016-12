Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Therapist Candice Christiansen shared some goals that couples should make together during the new year. For more tips go to namasteadvice.com.

Goals for couples for the new year:

1-Financial: Pay off debt, save, see a financial advisor

2-Relationship: Intimacy, play, date night

3-Health: Lose weight, improve sleep, exercise together

4- Bucket list item: skydiving, traveling,etc