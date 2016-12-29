Recipe: The Ultimate Mashed Potatoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The secret of perfect mashed potatoes lies in the right floury potato (the russet), a potato ricer, and of course indulgent fats like cream and butter. Singlehandedly the most comforting of foods (no wonder it was touted as an effective cure for hangovers), this cloud-soft fluff is the perfect bed for any and all kinds of herbs, spices, sauces, meats, and even vegetables. Serves 6

2 pounds russet potatoes

1/2 cup heavy (whipping) cream

4 ounces cream cheese, cut into chunks

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) salted butter

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse sea or kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoons coarsely cracked black peppercorns

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh chives