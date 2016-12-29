Police respond to shooting on University of Utah campus

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are responding to a shooting on Wakara Way on the University of Utah Campus.

Dispatch officials with University of Utah Police confirm officers are responding to a reported shooting on Wakara Way on campus. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 5:20 p.m.

At this time it is unclear if anyone is injured, and no further details about the shooting are currently available. A viewer tells Fox 13 News that ARUP Labs, which is on Wakara Way, has been placed on lock down. Police have not yet confirmed whether or not a lock down is in effect.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and has reached out to police for more details. We will update this story as more information becomes available.