St. George boy falls from roof while removing Christmas lights

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George boy has been hospitalized after he fell about 25 feet while helping his grandfather remove Christmas lights, St. George News reports.

“He’s my Clark Griswold,” the teen’s mother, Alana Bradbury, said in an interview with St. George News. “This kid loves Christmas. He looks forward to it every year.”

The victim, 17-year-old Jordan Evans, is a senior at Snow Canyon High School. He told St. George News about losing his balance and plummeting to a concrete slab next to the house.

“I slipped and I couldn’t stop myself,” Jordan said. “I tried grabbing the gutter when I got all the way down – had a hold of it, but it just bent and broke away from me, and I grabbed onto the lights and pulled all the lights down.”

Jordan suffered several broken bones and required surgery after the incident.