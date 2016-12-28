× Police search for suspects in pair of motel robberies

MIDVALE, Utah — Police are searching for two men accused of robbing two motels in Salt Lake County early Wednesday morning.

The first robbery happened around 3 a.m., at a Super 8 motel in Midvale. Investigators said two Polynesian approached a motel employee, produced a gun and demanded money. They were given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

Police said the two men robbed another nearby motel about five minutes later.

The suspects were both described as under the age of 30, and they wore ball caps, hoodies and mirrored sunglasses. Police said they were in a white SUV – possibly a Nissan Merano or another Nissan model.

If you have any information that may help police solve these crimes, call 801-743-7000 or click here to make an anonymous tip.