Police say Utah woman tried to hire someone to murder ex-husband, his new wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Police in Herriman say a 69-year-old woman is behind bars for attempting to hire someone to murder her ex-husband and his new wife.

Linda Gillman, 69 of Herriman, was arrested Tuesday by the Unified Police Department on suspicion of Criminal Solicitation (Murder).

Police said detectives were able to gather strong evidence "directly linking Gillman in the plan to have her ex-husband and new wife killed in either a propped 'accident' or a break-in gone wrong."

The woman allegedly planned to use $25,000 from a life insurance policy to pay for the murder. Documents allege she also planned to use a diamond ring to fund the criminal acts.

Gillman denied any involvement with the alleged scheme when she spoke with detectives. She was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on two first degree felony counts of Criminal Solicitation (Murder).

Fox 13 News' Lauren Steinbrecher spoke to neighbors about the arrest, see the video above for her report.