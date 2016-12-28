Police: 9-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in Kearns

Posted 2:25 pm, December 28, 2016, by , Updated at 03:06PM, December 28, 2016

KEARNS, Utah -- The Unified Police Department says a 9-year-old child was hit by gunfire Wednesday in a drive-by shooting in Kearns.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the area of 5300 West Stockton Street, and police first tweeted about the shooting around 2:20 p.m.

Police confirmed a 9-year-old child was shot, but that child's condition is unknown at this time.

The suspects fled in a black, 2010 BMW 535 with black rims and red rotors, Utah license plate E968TY. Police say the suspects are armed and dangerous and anyone who sees the car should call 911 immediately.

