Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dan Schmidt with Intermountain Health & Wellness tells us about the available treatments to get rid of fat without surgery. Instead of going under the knife, patients will go through treatments that use radio frequency, ultra sonic and lasers.

Special for The Place viewers Reg $149 per treatment, now $99 for any one of the following treatments:

Radio frequency

Ultra sonic

Laser Lipo

***When you buy two or more at a time only $75 per treatment***

First 40 callers

801-981-8795