Debbie Reynolds dead at age 84

Actress Debbie Reynolds has died, The Associated Press reports, one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Citing Reynolds’ son, the AP confirmed the 84-year-old actress’ death Wednesday night.

BREAKING: Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic 'Singin' in the Rain' and mother of Carrie Fisher, has died, son says. — The Associated Press (@AP) December 29, 2016

Reynolds was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after she reportedly suffered a stroke at her son’s home in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ.

Reynolds is known for her roles in movies like “Singin’ in the Rain”, “Tammy and the Bachelor” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

The death is the second to rock the family this week. Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars” and for her mental health advocacy, died at the age of 60 Tuesday.