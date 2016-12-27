× One dead in Salt Lake City shooting; police looking for two suspects

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a Salt Lake City neighborhood.

The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the neighborhood of 300 E Browning Ave.

Lt. Greg Wilking, SLCPD, said there were three men in a car; one of them was shot and the other two fled.

Police described the suspects as a Hispanic male wearing a black jacket and a black male wearing a red jacket. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Police are canvassing the area with a K-9 and asking neighbors if they saw or heard anything that would help in their investigation.

The vehicle involved is a silver sedan.

Officers have identified the victim, but they haven’t released his name, pending notification of family members.