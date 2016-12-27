Recipe: Healthy Party Food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Franco Aloia with SLCC Culinary Arts Program shows us a fun and healthy twist on party food.

French Onion Marscapone Dip

1 pkg. mascarpone cheese

1/2 onion sauteed

large pinch of salt

1/8 Cup of chives

Mix all ingredients together and chill in the refrigerator before serving.

Parmesan Serving Bowl

1 block of real parmesan, grated very fine

Put cheese on a baking pan in a circular shape about an inch thick. Put in an oven at 275 degrees until cheese is melted. Take out of oven and put the cheese directly over an upside down cup. Let cool and harden. Put your dip in the bowl and serve!

Enjoy with roasted vegetables.

You can get more information on the SLCC Culinary Arts Program here.