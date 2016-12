Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- WGNO News with a Twist feature guy Wild Bill Wood recommends a dose of laughter after some holiday shopping.

You can get that at Laughter Yoga. And in New Orleans, that happens at Wild Lotus Yoga.

That's where they've got the giggles. Laughter Yoga was invented by a doctor, actually. The doctor believes a good punch line is really good for the waistline.

There's a method to what seems like madness. A benefit to the mind and body.

Endorphins increase. Stress decreases.

What can you do about the world? You can laugh at Laughter Yoga.

BY WILD BILL WOOD