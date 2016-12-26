Leaving snow on your sidewalk could turn costly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

by Kevin Randall

MURRAY, Utah — If you don’t have your sidewalks cleared from the weekend's snow storm by now, you could face fines.

Fortunately, cities generally enforce these requirements only if they are reported by concerned citizens.

Most cities require sidewalks to be cleared of snow in front of your home within 24 hours of a snow storm.

Fines can start at $50 if these requirements are not met and increase every day the snow isn’t removed.

If you’re a homeowner with a fire hydrant on your property, firefighters can’t stress enough the importance of clearing at least three feet of snow around it to allow them easy access.

"Time is lives for us. If it takes us an extra minute to dig out a fire hydrant or five minutes to find another one, it could mean lives or property lost," said Dallas Sharp, Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Mail carriers will also have a tough job if snow prevents them from reaching your mailbox.

The requirements for clearing snow on your property may vary depending on your location, so check your local city's website for more information.