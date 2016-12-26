Marsha Holfeltz with Madison McCord Interiors gives us tips on picking art for your home. You can get more information here.
How to find the perfect piece of art for your home
-
How to choose the perfect pillows for your home
-
The 411 on designing a custom couch
-
How to make the most of the lighting in your home
-
Simple & Timeless Holiday Decorating Ideas
-
How to create a one of a kind custom bed
-
-
Wallpaper is back! Andy and Candis tell us how to use it for a classic look
-
Funding your Future: How to save money at home with a Fall checklist
-
Utah woman’s beehive hairdo is the real deal
-
Local GOP office in North Carolina firebombed
-
Family displaced after 3-alarm fire in Tooele County
-
-
Nevada wildfire destroys 22 homes
-
Wow! Check out these dresses made out of tile & wood
-
3 guest pianists help Utah Symphony kick-off upcoming season