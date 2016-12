Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — When a person gets arrested, police typically take fingerprints of the suspect.

Those fingerprints are then added to a database with millions of others, in case they can be linked to other crimes. But an increasing number of police agencies in Utah are gathering palm prints too. Palm prints, like fingerprints, each have a unique series of ridges and grooves.

