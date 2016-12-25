Driver dies in head-on crash on SR-201 in Salt Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A 50-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a crash on SR-201 in Salt Lake County, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP officials said the victim was driving with a passenger, headed eastbound toward the 202 turnoff.

"They lost control and drifted over into the westbound lanes," Lieutenant Beau Mason explained. He said the car hit another vehicle head-on.

Two other cars then crashed into the first vehicle. Lt. Mason said the man driving the vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic was not wearing his seat belt and he died at the scene.

He said a male passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone else involved between the other three vehicles were able to walk away from the crash, Lt. Mason said.

He said they determined the car was traveling too fast for the slushy, icy conditions when it crashed.

Unfortunately, this crash was just one of dozens UHP responded to on Christmas, that had to do with the weather conditions.

"We've investigated hundreds of accidents across the valley today," Lt. Mason said. "Most of them could have been prevented by simply slowing down and cautious driving."

As of 6 p.m., troopers expect westbound SR-201 to be closed for several hours. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route, such as I-80, if traveling west out of the Salt Lake Valley.