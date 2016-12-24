× One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY – One person died and another was critically wounded in a shooting at a store parking lot in West Valley City early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Shopko parking lot at 4850 West 3500 South shortly after 4 a.m.

When officers arrived they found two adult gunshot victims, according to West Valley City Police spokesperson Lt. Amy Maurer.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The names of the victims were not immediately available and no suspects were in custody, Maurer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the day.