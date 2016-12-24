× Convenience store clerk shot ‘multiple times’ in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK – A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times while working at a gas station convenience store Saturday morning.

American Fork Police say the victim was found by a customer around 6:40 a.m. at the Tesoro Fast Gas, 312 North West State Road.

She was taken to Intermountain Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. Her condition was not immediately available.

“Very little information is known at this time,” American Fork Police said in a statement. “Anyone who may have been in the area around this time and saw or heard anything (should call police).”

The victim’s name was not released due to “family notifications,” police said.

American Fork Police Department: 801-763-3020.