Ogden man accused of sexual abuse of a child, other sex crimes

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden man was arrested Thursday after police received reports of sexual abuse in late November.

John Schneidewend was taken into custody and booked into jail for four counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of forcible sex abuse and one count of sexual abuse of a child – all felonies.

Special Victim Unit detectives seized computers and cellphones from Schneidewend’s apartment. Police said the seized items will be analyzed at Intermountain West’s Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory.

The police investigation is ongoing and Schneidewend could face additional charges.