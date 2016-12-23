× Man dies after shooting in Orem; police investigating as self-defense

OREM, Utah — A Provo man has died after he was shot at an apartment complex in Orem Thursday night.

Officers responded to Village Park Apartments, 1080 N State St, around 6 p.m. after receiving a report of a break-in.

According to Orem police, the 22-year-old Jackson Woodward was shot after he forced his way into an apartment. Police are investigating the shooting as a case of self-defense.

Police said they interviewed everyone involved and they were later released. The case will be screened with the Utah County Attorney’s Office.