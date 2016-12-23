KSTU FOX 13 adds news offerings to Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Apple TV and Google’s Android TV

KSTU/FOX 13, Tribune Broadcasting’s Salt Lake City television station, today announced that content from FOX 13 News is now available via FOX 13 branded applications on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

FOX 13 is the first television station in the Salt Lake City market to offer content on these platforms.

“The addition of our content on these platforms further demonstrates our commitment to delivering news and information where our audiences are now, and where they will be in the future,” said KSTU general manager Tim Ermish.

On the FOX 13 applications, viewers can find the latest local news, weather forecast, archive content, digital exclusives, recipes, and segments from “Good Day Utah” and “The Place.”

“Television viewing patterns are evolving and FOX 13 is evolving with them,” said news director Marc Sternfield.

Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV users can locate the apps by searching for “FOX13” or “KSTU” in their app stores.

Tribune Broadcasting has also launched PIX11 in New York and WGHP in Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem, NC on the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google’s Android TV platforms. The remaining Tribune Broadcasting stations will roll out in early 2017.