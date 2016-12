× Freight train derails in West Jordan blocking TRAX line

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Part of a UTA TRAX line is blocked after a freight train derailed early Friday.

It happened near Old Bingham Highway and 4000 W. at 2:30 a.m.

The train was using TRAX lines while TRAX was not in service.

It is blocking the tracks for the Red Line train from Daybreak.

Officials say clearing the tracks takes specialized equipment and will take most of the day.

Travelers should expect delays.