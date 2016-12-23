FOX 13's Dave Nemeth talked with them about their seven years of volunteering for HSU.
Couple reflects on seven years volunteering at Humane Society of Utah
-
Neighbors upset that prison time unlikely for Provo man who tortured cat
-
Several Utah shelters offering free adoptions during ‘Home for the Pawlidayz’
-
Humane Society seeks volunteers to take a pet home for the holidays
-
Link: Free animal adoption fees during ‘Home for the Pawlidayz’
-
Utahns donate to help animals during annual Hope for the Holidays Telethon
-
-
Dog found shot to death in Uintah County, reward offered to find suspected shooter
-
Booming Forward: The benefits of pet ownership for seniors
-
Service opportunities for families
-
Turkey Drive to feed hungry Utahns
-
How to help those going through cancer treatments
-
-
Candidate for Utah Senate apologizes for online comments about gay teen’s suicide
-
Sex offender arrested for trespassing nude at Logan Temple told police he was there to meet a wife
-
Utah girl witnesses neighbor killing her dog with gardening shears, mom says