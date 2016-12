Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tracy See, manager at Wasatch Mountain State Park, along with Charity Owens, naturalist at Antelope Island State Park tell us about First Day Hikes.

On New Year`s Day we have the annual First Day Hikes event. We encourage people to get outside and adventure! There are three hikes happening on Antelope Island with hot chocolate. There are also First Day Hikes happening at Coral Pink Sand Dunes and Dead Horse Point.

Visit stateparks.utah.gov for more details.