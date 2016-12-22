× UHP car struck on I-15 in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol car was rear-ended on I-15 in Millard County Thursday, and a UHP representative said the driver was going too fast for existing road conditions.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at mile marker 137. The UHP car was parked and the trooper was outside of the vehicle after responding to another crash.

According to UHP, another driver lost control of his car and slammed into the back of the trooper’s car. No one was injured.

UHP officials remind the public to slow down in winter weather conditions and when emergency vehicles are present.