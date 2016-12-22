Recipe: Chocolate Peppermint Pinwheel Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Lesli shows us how to create a beautiful dessert. For more great recipes from Harmons, go here.

Chocolate-Peppermint Pinwheel Cake

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

Cake

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

1/4 cup Dutch-process cocoa powder, plus more for dusting

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

6 large eggs, separated, room temperature

1/3 cup granulated sugar, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar

Frosting

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

6 tablespoons heavy cream

2 cups powdered sugar

3/4 cup crushed peppermint candies

Glaze

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar, sifted

2-4 tablespoons warm water

Crushed peppermint candies, for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper.

In a small bowl over a saucepan of simmering water over medium-low heat, add the chocolate and butter and melt until smooth and glossy.

In another small bowl, sift together cocoa, flour and salt.

In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, add egg yolks and beat on medium speed, about 15 seconds. Reduce speed to low, add 3 tablespoons granulated sugar and continue to beat, scraping down sides of bowl, until yolks are pale yellow and thickened. Add vanilla and mix to combine. Transfer to a medium bowl.

Wash and dry mixer bowl. Add egg whites and cream of tartar and beat with whisk attachment on medium speed until foamy, about 30 seconds. With mixer running, add 1 tablespoon of sugar.

Continue beating until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. Gradually add remaining sugar and beat until whites are glossy and hold stiff peaks.

Meanwhile, stir cooled chocolate mixture into yolks. With a rubber spatula, add 1/3 whites into chocolate mixture and fold to combine. Add 1/3 more whites and fold to combine. Add remaining 1/3 whites and fold to combine.

Sprinkle dry ingredients, in 2 additions, over egg and chocolate mixture and fold in gently. Pour batter into prepared baking sheet. Using an offset spatula, spread the batter into the pan corners and smooth the surface. Bake until center of cake springs back when touched with finger, 8 to 10 minutes, rotating pan halfway through baking time. Let cool on a wire rack for only 5 minutes.

Lay a clean kitchen towel over a work surface and sift 2 tablespoons cocoa powder over towel. With your hands, rub cocoa into towel. Run offset spatula or knife around the edges of baking sheet to loosen cake. Invert warm cake onto towel and peel off parchment.

Starting at a long side, roll cake and towel together like a jelly roll. Let cool, rolled up, for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, to make the frosting, in the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, add the butter, cream and powdered sugar and blend until smooth. Add peppermint candies and stir to combine.

Unroll the cake and towel. Using an offset spatula, immediately spread the peppermint buttercream evenly over the cake, almost to edges. Re¬roll the cake gently but snugly around the frosting. Set a sheet of parchment paper on an overturned rimmed baking sheet and set the cake seam¬side down on top.

To make the glaze, in a small bowl over a saucepan of simmering water over medium-low heat, add the chocolate and melt until smooth and glossy. Add the cream and powdered sugar and stir to combine. Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until glaze is pouring consistency. Pour over cake. Sprinkle crushed peppermint candies over the glaze. Refrigerate, uncovered, about 20 minutes before serving.