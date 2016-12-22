Utah business helping West Valley officers remember fallen officer Brotherson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - West Valley City Police say they continue to be amazed by the outpouring of support from the community after the death of Officer Cody Brotherson more than six weeks ago.

Officers received another example of that support from a local company, Blue Line Pest Control, Thursday.

The company us donating T-shirts for every officer in the department to wear in memory of Officer Brotherson.

The shirts mark the day Officer Brotherson was killed in the line of duty, Nov. 6, with an "End of Watch" badge on the front and an American flag on the back.

The owners of Blue Line say they already donate 5 percent of all proceeds to local law enforcement.

In this case, the company wanted to do more because one of the owners is a police officer who actually worked on the West Valley City force.

In all, it donated more than 230 shirts.