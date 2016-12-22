Delia and Donald Bayna from the Stem Shoppe show us how to create an indoor tornado. For more information on their winter classes that run December 26-30, go here.
How to create an indoor tornado
-
Washington Terrace tornado victims slowly recovering
-
Utah family displaced by tornado says home was looted in their absence
-
Regenerative Medicine: What it is and how it can help you?
-
Severe storm damage in Garfield County after possible tornado
-
Photos: Tornado & severe storm damage across Utah
-
-
Stem Cell Joint Regeneration
-
Picking up the pieces after EF-1 tornado hits Washington Terrace
-
Watch: Utah storm blows right in front of driver in Layton
-
Tornado destroys Panguitch non-profit office
-
At least 12 homes uninhabitable after tornado hits Washington Terrace
-
-
Panguitch tornado confirmed as EF-1 by National Weather Service
-
Gov. Herbert praises volunteers as tornado cleanup continues in Weber County
-
Students learn about space while clowning around in Salt Lake City