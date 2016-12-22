× Charges filed against Sandy man accused of sexually abusing girls

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy man has been formally charged after he was accused of several acts of sexual assault on young girls.

A document filed in 3rd District Court shows Jared Morgan, 37, has been charged with six counts of rape, three counts of sodomy upon a child, three counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and one count of forcible sodomy – all first-degree felonies.

The charges stem from allegations dating back to 2006, involving two girls as young as 12. According to a charging document, the alleged abuse occurred between 2006 and 2012.

The charging document said Morgan purchased a “burner phone” to speak with one of the alleged victims, but the girl’s mother found it, saw explicit messages and confronted Morgan.

In July 2012, the document said, the girl’s mother picked Morgan up in her vehicle and threatened to take him to the Sandy Police Station. Morgan pulled out a gun and threatened to kill himself, the document said, but the woman stopped the car, wrestled the gun from him and Morgan ran away.

Morgan is also charged with kidnapping, a second-degree felony, for allegedly taking one of the girls out of the state, to live in both Idaho and Arizona.

In 2014, the document said, Morgan used a stun gun to force another alleged victim to have sex with him.

The bail amount for Morgan has been set at $1,000,000.