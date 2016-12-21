Spinach Pesto Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pesto:

2 cloves garlic

3 cups loosely packed spinach

1/4 cup almonds or walnuts, toasted

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste

1/2 cup olive oil

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Chicken

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite size pieces

1 red bell pepper, seeded, chopped

1 green bell pepper, seeded, chopped

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

For the pesto, in a food processor, place the garlic, spinach, almonds or walnuts, cheese, no salt seasoning and pepper. Drizzle in the oil. Set aside.

Season the chicken pieces with no salt seasoning and pepper. Add oil to a large skillet brought up to medium-high heat. Sauté the chicken and bell peppers for 5-6 minutes or until all of the pink has been cooked out of the chicken and the peppers have slightly softened. Pour the desired amount of pesto into the pan. Coat the chicken and peppers well. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until heated through. Serve immediately.

Note: you can serve the chicken pesto mixture over brown rice or whole grain noodles.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute