× Seen him? Salt Lake County man wanted for sexually abusing a child

SALT LAKE CITY – Have you seen this man? Salt Lake City Police are asking for your help finding a suspect accused of sexual assault and abuse of a child.

Officers said 58-year-old Miguel Rodriguez may be hiding in Salt Lake City or West Valley City.

Authorities said family and friends may be helping him avoid arrest.

Police said he uses multiple aliases including the name “Jose Carcamo-Rosa.”

According to police, he is known to work construction jobs.

He has active warrants for his arrest including Aggravated Sex Abuse of a Child and Object Rape of a Child.

He is described as:

Hispanic male

58 years old

5 feet 4 inches tall

180 pounds

Gray and black hair

Brown eyes

May have a beard

The police department is asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of the subject to call (801) 799-3000.

Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637. Please start your text with TIPSLCPD and include any relevant information.