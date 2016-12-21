Christmas carols with Taylorsville High
-
Cottonwood High Madrigals perform on Fox 13’s Good Day Utah
-
Judge Memorial dance company performs on Fox 13’s Good Day Utah
-
Ski Utah on skiing with children
-
Arizona Sun performs on Fox 13’s Good Day Utah
-
Utah rapper T. Fitz shares new album ‘Happy Valley’
-
-
Celebrity Hula Hoop fitness expert appears on Good Day Utah
-
‘Queen of Clean’ comedian Chonda Pierce cracks up Fox 13
-
Euan Morton: Hedwig and the Angry Itch
-
Big ‘Buddy The Elf’ Budah meets Santa for first time
-
Utah Muslim community member, Noor Ul-Hasan, appears on Good Day Utah
-
-
Utah GOP Chair, James Evans, joins Kelly Chapman on Good Day Utah
-
Alpine School District shortens winter break by 3 days
-
Calvin Smith Elementary children`s choir brings holiday cheer to Fox 13