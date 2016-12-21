Big ‘Buddy The Elf’ Budah meets Santa for first time
-
Watch: Big Budah with the chair for the win…
-
Elsa and Ana play tic-tac-toe with Big Budah
-
Big Budah’s blog: Beauty, Beast and the Blues Brothers
-
KSTU FOX 13 announces expansion of weekday morning newscast
-
Big Budah’s blog: Looking back and pushing forward
-
-
No. 24 Utah beats USC in thrilling comeback win in Salt Lake City
-
Big Budah’s blog: Fun and service during Thanksgiving weekend
-
‘Can you help me?’ Terminally ill child asks Santa for one more wish before dying in his arms
-
Big Budah’s blog: The beauty of the Beehive State
-
9-year-old says he was fat-shamed by Santa
-
-
Get dressed for the holidays at Utah Woolen Mills
-
Salt Lake City shoppers support Small Business Saturday
-
Warm, dry weather in Utah doesn’t bode well for upcoming ski season