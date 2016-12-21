Beauty Buzz: Resistance Band Pants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brooke and Britt decided to test out some workout pants that promise to make your workout harder, just by slipping them on. Physiclo's gear was designed by an Olympic athlete and a group of medical students. The compression pants feature built-in resistance bands that push your body to work harder and achieve better results in less time. They say Physiclo adds 10 lbs of force in any direction and activates key muscles. The company says you will have 23% more muscle activity and 9% increase in heart rate.

So what did we think? We liked them. We did notice our muscles working harder. The only downside to the pants is putting them on, they can be a little tricky because they are made from such a think, dense fabric. Once you have them on you are good to go!

To find out more go here.