Win $300k to start your own business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are some very creative entrepreneurs here in Utah and all they need is a good boost to help bring their ideas to life. Stephen Walter, Director of Start Madness, shared what the competition is all about. You win $300,000 for Utah's best venture funds to start your business. All you have to do is fill out an application and pitch your idea on Twitter. You will have 4 minutes to present your idea and 4 minutes to take questions from investors. The finale is open to the public, you can get tickets at http://siliconslopessummit.com/

Go to http://startmadness.com for more information.