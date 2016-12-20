Found: Missing West Jordan man found safe in Idaho

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The missing man West Jordan Police were looking for has been found in Idaho.

West Jordan Police confirmed Wednesday that Paul Meiling, 77 years-old, was found alive near Hawkins Reservoir in Idaho and has been reunited with family.

The details of how Meiling was found are not clear at this time.

Friends and family of Meiling posted on a Find Paul Meiling Facebook page that Meiling somehow got stranded and was living out of his truck for the past two days.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude for so many prayers and help. You provided our miracle. Love and hugs to all and merry Christmas.” Family member Melanie Meiling Bruse posted on the Facebook page.

On December 19 Meiling drove to Pocatello, Idaho. Meiling was last seen Monday at noon at a Costco fueling station in Pocatello driving a white 2010 Toyota Tundra with Utah license plate # B028FJ.

After failing to return home, concerned family members contacted West Jordan Police and an overdue party advisory was issued.