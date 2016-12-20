Christmas Roast with Mushroom Gravy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3 lbs. boneless or bone-in Rib Eye roast

1/4 cup chopped garlic

1/4 cup fresh chopped rosemary or 2 tablespoons dried

1/4 cup fresh chopped thyme or 2 tablespoons dried

1 teaspoon onion powder

4 tablespoons canola oil, divided

3 tablespoons butter, divided

3 cups white mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup of stock

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350F.

Tie the roast and season generously with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, mix together the garlic, rosemary, thyme, onion powder and 2 tablespoons of oil.

In a large skillet, over medium-high heat, add remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Sear the meat on all sides. Brush the herb-garlic mixture all over the roast. Transfer the roast to an oven safe baking dish or leave in skillet, if over safe. Cook for about 1 to 1.5 hours or until a meat thermometer reads 135F degrees (medium-rare). Let it rest for at least 10 minutes before serving (final temperature should be 145F for medium rare.)

While the roast is resting, bring a sauté pan (the one the roast was browned in) up to medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of the butter. Saute the mushrooms for 4-5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add flour and coat mushrooms. Slowly add stock to the pan and deglaze the pan, scraping all the bits from the bottom. Simmer for 1-2 minutes until thickened. Serve gravy over the roast.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council