Utah Silver Alert activated for Logan man

Posted 8:41 am, February 3, 2020, by

LOGAN, Utah — The Utah Silver Alert was activated Monday morning for a Logan man who left his home to visit his son in Fruit Heights Sunday night.

Dennis Joseph Hassan, 80, was described as 6 feet 1 inch  tall, 225 pounds, with short and curly gray hair  and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a button-down shirt of unknown color and jeans. According to the alert, Hassan has bad vision and is hard of hearing.

Hassan left Logan around 9 p.m. Sunday. He was driving a white 2002 four-door  Saturn SL, license plate W162GX.

Anyone with information on  Hassan’s whereabouts is urged to call Logan Police at 435-753-7555.

 

