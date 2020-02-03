× Utah Silver Alert activated for Logan man

LOGAN, Utah — The Utah Silver Alert was activated Monday morning for a Logan man who left his home to visit his son in Fruit Heights Sunday night.

Dennis Joseph Hassan, 80, was described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 225 pounds, with short and curly gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a button-down shirt of unknown color and jeans. According to the alert, Hassan has bad vision and is hard of hearing.

Hassan left Logan around 9 p.m. Sunday. He was driving a white 2002 four-door Saturn SL, license plate W162GX.

Anyone with information on Hassan’s whereabouts is urged to call Logan Police at 435-753-7555.