× Snowstorm makes for messy Monday morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY – A snowstorm that began Sunday night continues to bring snowfall to parts of Utah Monday morning, creating dangerous driving conditions for the morning commute.

The Utah Department of Transportation has issued the following emergency road alerts:

Salt Lake County

EB I-80 MP 129, Mouth of Parleys Canyon

Chains or approved traction devices are required for all semi-trucks traveling on Eastbound I-80 through Parleys Canyon. The chain-up area is located on the right at mile post 129.

Salt Lake County

Big & Little Cottonwood Canyons

Chains, 4-wheel drive or approved traction devices are required for all vehicles on SR-190 through Big Cottonwood Canyon and on SR-210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The back country in Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed due to an avalanche warning.

Idaho

I-84 UT/ID State Line

I-84 is currently closed in both directions in Idaho from the Utah & Idaho State line to the I-86 junction due to drifting snow. there is no estimate available on when lanes will reopen. For more information on Idaho road closures go to: https://hb.511.idaho.gov

Wyoming

US-191 UT/WY State line

Updated February 2nd at 11:30 PM closure gate (MP 502) and the UT/WY State Line. Estimated time of reopening unknown at this time.

For more information on Wyoming road closures, please call 1-888-WYO-ROAD (1-888-996-7623) or visit WYOROAD.INFO.