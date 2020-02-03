× School canceled Monday for Canyons School District

SANDY, Utah — Monday’s snowstorm has forced the closure of schools and district offices in Canyons School District.

“Today, on Monday, Feb. 3, heavy snow and dangerous road conditions have forced the cancellation of school in Canyons District. All schools and District Offices will be closed for the day. This announcement of the closure of schools and District Offices is for one day only,” a Facebook post from the school district said.

