University of Utah, some school districts delay Monday schedule anticipating snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple schools in Utah have announced that they will have delayed start times or are considering canceling school completely as a winter storm hits the state Sunday night through Monday.

The University of Utah has canceled all classes that start before 12:30 p.m. and will announce any changes to afternoon and evening classes by 11 a.m.

#UofU ALERT: Feb. 3 classes before 12:30 pm canceled due to weather.@UofUHealth system to remain open. More details and updates at https://t.co/paCiWmVeD9 ❄️ — University of Utah (@UUtah) February 3, 2020

Box Elder, Davis, Weber and Provo City school districts will start two hours late on Monday, with no kindergarten or preschool. View the posts below for full details and information on how the districts will announce further closures.

The Davis School District will conduct a two-hour late start for all schools and facilities Monday, Feb. 3. All schools will begin two hours later than normal, including Head Start. All district kindergarten and pre-school classes will be cancelled. — DavisSchools (@DavisSchools) February 3, 2020

The Alpine School District will not delay start times as they have an early release schedule Monday, but said parents will be notified of any decision to close school by 5:30 a.m.

ASD WEATHER RELATED SCHOOL CLOSURE ADVISORY Due to Winter Storm Warnings Issued by National and Local Weather Agencies Forecasting Heavy Snow and Dangerous Road Conditions During Commute Times, Alpine School District Issues A School Closure Advisory for Monday, February 3, 2020. pic.twitter.com/1JNZh7zG4i — Alpine School District (@alpineschools) February 3, 2020

Many other school districts announced they will announce any delays or closures early Monday morning.

Salt Lake City, Granite and Murray school districts added that parents can choose to keep their children home if they deem it unsafe.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.