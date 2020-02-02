Recipe: Apple & Maple Glazed Breakfast Meatballs
Apple & Maple Glazed Breakfast Meatballs
Ingredients
For the Meatball:
- 1 lb. ground pork
- 1 lg. egg
- ½ c. quick-cooking rolled oats
- 1 small apple, peeled, cored, and finely chopped
- 2 tbsp. maple syrup
- ½ tsp. dried sage
- ¾ tsp. fennel seeds, crushed
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
For the Glaze:
- ¼ c. apple jelly
- ¼ c. maple syrup
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 400. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, beat the egg lightly with a fork. Stir in the oats, apple, sage, maple syrup, fennel, salt and pepper. Add the pork and lightly mix with your hands just until combined.
- Shape the meat into about 40 1-inch meatballs and place them on the sheet pan.
- Bake for 8 minutes.
- As the meatballs cook, heat the apple jelly, maple syrup and cinnamon in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk until smooth.
- Once the meatballs are done, drizzle half of the glaze over them and cook an additional 2-3 minutes. Put the meatballs on a serving platter and drizzle over the rest of the glaze. Serve warm.