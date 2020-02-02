Recipe: Apple & Maple Glazed Breakfast Meatballs

Posted 10:01 am, February 2, 2020, by

Apple & Maple Glazed Breakfast Meatballs

Ingredients

For the Meatball:                                                                  

  • 1 lb. ground pork
  • 1 lg. egg
  • ½ c. quick-cooking rolled oats
  • 1 small apple, peeled, cored, and finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp. maple syrup
  • ½ tsp. dried sage
  • ¾ tsp. fennel seeds, crushed
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. pepper

For the Glaze:

  • ¼ c. apple jelly
  • ¼ c. maple syrup
  • ¼ tsp. cinnamon

Directions

  1. Preheat your oven to 400. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.  Set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, beat the egg lightly with a fork. Stir in the oats, apple, sage, maple syrup, fennel, salt and pepper.  Add the pork and lightly mix with your hands just until combined.
  3. Shape the meat into about 40 1-inch meatballs and place them on the sheet pan.
  4. Bake for 8 minutes.
  5. As the meatballs cook, heat the apple jelly, maple syrup and cinnamon in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk until smooth.
  6. Once the meatballs are done, drizzle half of the glaze over them and cook an additional 2-3 minutes. Put the meatballs on a serving platter and drizzle over the rest of the glaze.  Serve warm.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.