Ogden bar featured in Super Bowl commercial with Post Malone

OGDEN, Utah — This year’s Super Bowl will feature a commercial shot at Brewskis Bar & Grill on Historic 25th Street in Ogden.

The bar’s Facebook page has been dropping hints about the commercial since January 8, when they said they would be closed while Hollywood did some filming.

They posted another update on January 29, asking “Does this bar look familiar?” with a YouTube link to the commercial.

The Budweiser commercial features rapper Post Malone sampling the company’s latest product, Bud Light Seltzer.

Check out the commercial below, and see if you can catch it live during Super Bowl LIV on FOX 13.