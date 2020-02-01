Wanted with Scott McKane: Shady shoppers and shoplifters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH — Criminal activity is often caught on camera, but police don't always know the names that go with the faces.

Maybe you can help. It's time for this week's "Wanted with Scott McKane."

This is the kind of returning customer stores don't want, because he's not a shopper — he's a shoplifter.

He's stolen hundreds of dollars in goods from Smith's in West Point over the course of several stops there in the past month.

Police would like to know the names of these two, who have been shopping at Best Buy in Orem, but paying for their stuff with credit cards stolen from businesses in Spanish Fork.

And finally, Murray Police are looking to speak to this man about the fraudulent use of a credit card.