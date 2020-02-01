One person hospitalized in serious condition after shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition in the area of 900 West and 700 North in Salt Lake City.

According to Salt Lake City Police, one male was shot Saturday afternoon at Solara Apartments and was taken to the hospital in very serious condition. Police say the suspected shooter is still at large.

Police have not released any information about the suspect at this point.

FOX 13 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.